Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s earnings. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 553,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,068. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 302.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

