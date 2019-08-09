Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for BBA Aviation (LON:BBA)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBA. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of BBA Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of BBA Aviation from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BBA Aviation from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 351.33 ($4.59).

Shares of LON:BBA opened at GBX 306.20 ($4.00) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 290.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.53. BBA Aviation has a 1 year low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. BBA Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 1.12%.

About BBA Aviation

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

