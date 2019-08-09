Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2019 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

LSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Life Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.86.

NYSE LSI opened at $103.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $103.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.54). Life Storage had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.60%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 598 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $57,270.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,902,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,569,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Life Storage by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 340,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after acquiring an additional 132,049 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

