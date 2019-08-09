Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.

LSPD has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$29.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$27.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$29.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.00.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD stock traded up C$3.31 on Friday, hitting C$49.20. 402,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,963. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$18.05 and a one year high of C$49.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.23.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.