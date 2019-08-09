Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Limelight Networks reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

LLNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.70 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

Shares of LLNW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. 233,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,390. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

In other Limelight Networks news, CFO Sajid Malhotra bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Marth bought 21,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,379,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 118,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 67,107 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 33,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

