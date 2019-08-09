Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Lincoln Educational Services had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC remained flat at $$1.74 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 97,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,425. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

