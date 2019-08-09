Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) shares rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.69, approximately 3,349 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 554,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linx in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Linx stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 435,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,000. Linx makes up about 1.0% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Linx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Linx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LINX)

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

