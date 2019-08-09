Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $1.41 on Top Exchanges

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Lisk has a total market cap of $167.98 million and $7.12 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00011842 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, BitBay, OKEx and Coinbe. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00023413 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00011173 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00029400 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013507 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 134,273,755 coins and its circulating supply is 119,177,342 coins. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Coinbe, OKEx, HitBTC, Poloniex, Coinroom, Coindeal, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance, Exrates, COSS, BitBay, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, ChaoEX, Gate.io, Upbit, Livecoin, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

