Longwen Group (OTCMKTS:LWLW) Stock Price Down 38.9%

Longwen Group Corp (OTCMKTS:LWLW) shares traded down 38.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 71 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Longwen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63.

About Longwen Group (OTCMKTS:LWLW)

Longwen Group Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek new business opportunities. Previously, it was involved in providing products for the protection of people against electromagnetic waves emitted from mobile phones. The company was formerly known as Allied Ventures Holdings Corp.

