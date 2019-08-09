Loop Capital Lowers Cabot (NYSE:CBT) to Hold

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $69.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBT. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48. Cabot has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $67.02.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Cabot during the first quarter worth $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Cabot during the first quarter worth $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cabot during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 238.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 409.2% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

