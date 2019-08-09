Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 22,155 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $70,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,690,000 after purchasing an additional 848,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,725,000 after acquiring an additional 103,001 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,278,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,363,000 after acquiring an additional 43,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,183,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,835,000 after acquiring an additional 21,194 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 861,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $356.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,842. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.20. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $245.59 and a 52 week high of $385.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total value of $726,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total transaction of $258,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,750 shares of company stock worth $17,659,170. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $393.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.10.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

