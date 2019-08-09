Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,439,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,412 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.26% of Monster Beverage worth $91,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $48,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $55,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.21.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.60. 159,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 28.35%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $1,579,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,273.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

