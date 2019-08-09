Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $81.17 Million Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 103.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,524 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.17% of Progressive worth $81,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,112,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,907,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,591 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $59,119,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,366,000 after purchasing an additional 730,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,435,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,480,000 after purchasing an additional 576,155 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $1,755,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,515,137.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $936,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,153,917.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,483,115. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.54. 1,442,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 9.19%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

