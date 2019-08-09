Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Increases Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 149.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,482,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488,860 shares during the period. Yum China accounts for about 0.6% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Yum China worth $114,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,160,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,168,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,077,000 after buying an additional 6,383,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Yum China by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,804,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,236,000 after buying an additional 4,679,434 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,372,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Yum China by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,162,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after buying an additional 660,184 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $46.07 to $56.06 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

In related news, Director Muktesh Pant sold 88,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $4,035,299.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 403,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,448,738.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.87. 1,164,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $48.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

