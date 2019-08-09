Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 95,123 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $59,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,102,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,909,769. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $386.80. The company has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.45, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $19,352,245.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,898 shares in the company, valued at $19,352,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,862 shares of company stock valued at $56,966,404. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $463.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.47.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

