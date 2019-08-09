Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 32,340 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 560,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $97,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 153,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 32.4% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,992. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $178.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.39.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

