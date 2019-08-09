Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 28,564 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 695,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,564 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $48,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7,838.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,554,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,460,000 after buying an additional 1,535,022 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 106.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 1,456,722 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,103,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,503,000 after buying an additional 1,140,636 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.5% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,144,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,858,000 after buying an additional 789,759 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 109.6% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,324,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,381,000 after buying an additional 692,266 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,793,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

