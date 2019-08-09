LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSC Communications, Inc. provides traditional and digital print, print-related services and office products which serves publishers, merchandisers and retailers. The Company’s service offering includes e-services, warehousing and fulfillment and supply chain management. LSC Communications, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LKSD. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of LSC Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of LSC Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

LKSD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. 13,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96. LSC Communications has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. LSC Communications had a positive return on equity of 21.27% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. Equities analysts predict that LSC Communications will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LSC Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in LSC Communications by 75.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in LSC Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LSC Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in LSC Communications by 408.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

