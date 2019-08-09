Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Lumber Liquidators in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.42.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $288.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:LL traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 63,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,724. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $236.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.00. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, insider Charles E. Tyson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,875.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.