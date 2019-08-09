Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $61.28, but opened at $60.64. Lumentum shares last traded at $59.62, with a volume of 1,425,992 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. DA Davidson set a $75.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lumentum from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $34,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lumentum Company Profile (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

