LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LYFT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded LYFT from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial began coverage on LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.80 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.96.

Get LYFT alerts:

LYFT stock traded down $2.98 on Thursday, hitting $59.12. 8,421,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,271,692. LYFT has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $88.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.00.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LYFT will post -11.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LYFT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.