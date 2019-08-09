LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at BMO Capital Markets

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYB. Bank of America lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price objective on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an underweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.47.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB opened at $77.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.65. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $73.94 and a 1-year high of $116.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.