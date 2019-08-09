MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd. (TSE:MDA) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.98) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd. (TSE:MDA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.98) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.85). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

Get MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates alerts:

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates has a 52 week low of C$61.80 and a 52 week high of C$71.00.

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates (TSE:MDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.16) by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$670.10 million during the quarter.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.