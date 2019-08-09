Macmahon (ASX:MAH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.17. Macmahon shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 3,056,579 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $355.57 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.19.

In other Macmahon news, insider Eva Skira 205,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd.

Macmahon Company Profile (ASX:MAH)

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides mining services to clients in Australia and Southeast Asia. It offers surface mining services, including mine planning and analysis, mine management, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

