Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Set at $20.00 by R. F. Lafferty

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) received a $20.00 price target from equities researchers at R. F. Lafferty in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 98.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGY. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $15.23.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.51 million. Analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

