Maincoin (MNC) Reaches Market Cap of $478,156.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Maincoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $478,156.00 and approximately $24,144.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.10 or 0.04291628 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00043340 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,020,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,871,322 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, Mercatox, Sistemkoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

