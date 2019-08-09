Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Issues Earnings Results

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 111.46%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mallinckrodt updated its FY 2019 guidance to $8.40-8.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $8.40-8.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MNK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. 1,586,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,556. The stock has a market cap of $477.74 million, a PE ratio of 0.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.78. Mallinckrodt has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80.

In related news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons bought 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,979 shares in the company, valued at $161,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mallinckrodt by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after purchasing an additional 840,414 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Mallinckrodt by 504.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mallinckrodt by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Mallinckrodt by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNK shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mallinckrodt from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Mallinckrodt from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

