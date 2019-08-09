Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40-8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.22. Mallinckrodt also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $8.40-8.70 EPS.

Shares of MNK stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.00. 37,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,556. Mallinckrodt has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.80. The company has a market cap of $477.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.46% and a positive return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNK shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.94.

In related news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons acquired 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,091.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.