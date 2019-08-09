Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is an integrated oilfield service company. It engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves and energy infrastructure. The Company’s segment include Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; Completion and Production Services; Natural Sand Proppant Services and Remote Accommodation Services. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is based in Oklahoma, United States. “

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TUSK. TheStreet cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mammoth Energy Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.21. 422,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,104. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $199.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $181.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mammoth Energy Services will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,905,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 788,958 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,467,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,428,000 after buying an additional 743,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 657.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 295,894 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,663,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 1,032.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 182,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 166,409 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.