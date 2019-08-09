Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Mammoth Resources Corp (CVE:MTH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $815,000.00 and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico and other jurisdictions in the Americas. It holds 66 2/3% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of 3 concessions, including Mapy 1, Mapy 2, and Fernanda covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares of land located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

