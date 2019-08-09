Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $50,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 663.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 72.3% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $61.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cisco Systems to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.24.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $52.69. 2,276,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,614,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $225.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $209,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

