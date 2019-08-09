Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given a $21.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price target on Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRO. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Oil from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Marathon Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.36.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 20,215,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,505,040. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.25. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 181.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

