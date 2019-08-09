Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 22.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 159.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 102,030 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 18,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.62.

In other news, insider Donald C. Templin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,054.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Rohr acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $49.52 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.