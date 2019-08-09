Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRTN. BidaskClub raised Marten Transport from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on Marten Transport and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 95,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,797. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 2,408.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Marten Transport by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Marten Transport by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

