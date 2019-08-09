Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $252.08

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $252.08 and last traded at $251.64, with a volume of 2544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $250.98.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.22 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.37.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $191,003.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 11,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.66, for a total transaction of $2,734,839.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 158,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,713,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,869 shares of company stock worth $3,622,433. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.