MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $67.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTZ. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group started coverage on MasTec in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $60.29 on Monday. MasTec has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $61.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,297.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,501,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MasTec by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,678,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MasTec by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in MasTec by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 42,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

