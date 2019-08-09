Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Raised to $85.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen set a $84.00 target price on shares of Match Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.84.

MTCH traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.63. 3,224,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. Match Group has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.27.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 153.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 4,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $306,725.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $449,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,950.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,034,034. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,207,000 after purchasing an additional 425,333 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,288,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,890,000 after purchasing an additional 488,384 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,041,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,053,000 after purchasing an additional 202,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,194,000 after purchasing an additional 56,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

