Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Given a $8.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 153,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,298. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $427.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.65. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.36 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,946,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after buying an additional 190,425 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,228,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 917,549 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $6,663,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $9,423,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

