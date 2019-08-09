MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of MaxLinear from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NYSE:MXL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,992. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.27.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $76,540.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 34,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $752,214.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,697.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,297 shares of company stock worth $1,618,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

