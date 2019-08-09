McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) Announces Earnings Results

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.19, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $178.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.40 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MNI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 25,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,337. McClatchy has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNI. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of McClatchy in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of McClatchy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McClatchy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MNI. Noble Financial upgraded McClatchy to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McClatchy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

McClatchy Company Profile

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services.

