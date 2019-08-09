McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

McCoy Global Inc (TSE:MCB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.53. McCoy Global shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on McCoy Global from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 million and a PE ratio of -10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.05.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Tiernan Seaver purchased 50,000 shares of McCoy Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,745.

About McCoy Global (TSE:MCB)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

