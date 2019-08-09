Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Receives $220.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.46.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $219.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $156.56 and a fifty-two week high of $219.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.99% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,416,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,067,029,000 after acquiring an additional 59,931 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,680,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,074,161,000 after acquiring an additional 317,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,441,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,673,764,000 after acquiring an additional 683,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,793,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,549,855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,152,473,000 after acquiring an additional 104,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

