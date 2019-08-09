Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,582,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $787,415,000 after buying an additional 136,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 29,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $208.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,738. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $219.30. The firm has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.78.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

