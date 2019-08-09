Melon Reaches Market Cap of $5.87 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Melon token can now be purchased for $4.95 or 0.00041957 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Bitsane and Kraken. Melon has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and $40,327.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Melon has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00256619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.01194347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00018960 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00087307 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon was first traded on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,186,787 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Kraken, Bittrex, Liqui, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

