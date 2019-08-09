Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $729.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $609.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MELI. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $584.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $512.99 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $592.57.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $690.10. 490,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,628. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -841.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $631.39. Mercadolibre has a 1 year low of $257.52 and a 1 year high of $698.98.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $545.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Mercadolibre’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

