Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) PT Lowered to $16.50 at TD Securities

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $17.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MERC. CIBC cut shares of Mercer International from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BidaskClub cut Mercer International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercer International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mercer International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,265. The stock has a market cap of $764.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.63. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.18). Mercer International had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mercer International will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 28.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Mercer International during the second quarter worth approximately $10,849,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Mercer International by 116.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Mercer International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 340,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Mercer International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Mercer International by 17.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

