Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €100.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €100.00 ($116.28) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRK. Deutsche Bank set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.05 ($116.34).

Shares of Merck KGaA stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) on Friday, hitting €94.86 ($110.30). 484,060 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €93.46. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12-month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

