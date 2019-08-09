Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) will report $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Mesa Air Group reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $180.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.91 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MESA. ValuEngine cut Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Mesa Air Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 49.5% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock traded down $3.27 on Friday, reaching $6.50. 2,947,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

