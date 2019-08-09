Metal Trading Down 20.5% This Week (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Metal has a market cap of $13.64 million and approximately $616,371.00 worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00002513 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Tidex, Huobi and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00255599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.17 or 0.01198214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00012038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00018806 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00086979 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,138,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Tidex, Binance, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.