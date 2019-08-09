MGM Wireless (ASX:MWR) Trading Up 1.1%

MGM Wireless Limited (ASX:MWR)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$3.84 ($2.72) and last traded at A$3.80 ($2.70), approximately 26,176 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.76 ($2.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$3.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 million and a PE ratio of -9.38.

In other news, insider Mark Fortunatow purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,000.00 ($106,382.98).

About MGM Wireless (ASX:MWR)

MGM Wireless Limited designs, develops, and commercializes smartphone+watch wearables devices for children; and software for school communication and student absence management in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It operates through School Messaging Services, Smart Watches and Apps, and Other segments.

